Dr. Kenith “Ken” Gene Exum

Dr. Kenith “Ken” Gene Exum, 89, of Pensacola, Florida passed away on February 14, 2023 at home surrounded by his family after a lengthy illness of coronary artery disease.

Ken was born on November 19, 1933 to Virgil Frank Exum and Anne Louise Exum in Tchula, Mississippi. He came from one of the poorest families in the poorest town in the poorest county in the poorest state of the union, but he never lacked for love and encouragement from his family. He had a passion for baseball and while in high school, played on the state championship team for Mississippi American Legion. After graduating from Tchula High School in 1951, he went on to attend The University of Mississippi. In 1953, he joined the United States Army where he served in the Korean War with top security clearance as an International Morse Code specialist from 1954-1957.

Upon returning stateside, he obtained his Bachelor of Science in Geology and his Master of Arts in Science from the University of Alabama. After moving to Florida, he attended the University of Florida where he obtained his second Master’s Degree in Education with a major in Science Education. He went on to receive a Doctorate Degree in Education from the University of Southern Mississippi.

He began working at Satellite Beach High School in Satellite Beach, Florida in 1962 where he became the head baseball coach from 1963-1964. He came to Pensacola in 1965 where he began a lifelong career at Pensacola Junior College. During his fifty-two years of working there, he established the Earth Science and Geology program and curriculum while working as an Earth Science/Geology professor. He retired in 1998 but continued to work as an adjunct professor until 2016. He loved his students and colleagues and had such a passion for teaching others about the earth.

He married Claudette Hayes in 1957. While both went on to remarry others, they shared three wonderful children together.

He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Mary; five children, Virginia (Rodney) Miller, Susan (Glen) Ross, John (Vicky) Exum, Carrie (Jared) Gann, and Jacob Exum; eleven grandchildren, Heather Ross, Michael Miller, Matthew Miller, Jessica Ross, Steven Exum, Zachary Exum, Anya Exum, Emmeline Gann, Levi Gann, Luke Gann, and Lilly Exum; and 6 great-grandchildren, as well as beloved cousins and dear friends.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents and his younger brother, Virgil Martin Exum.

Ken’s life was marked by hard, honest work and overcoming hardships. Out of all of Ken’s achievements, his greatest joy and purpose in life was his family. He will be forever cherished and remembered as a devoted husband, loving father, and doting Pawpaw. He continuously blessed people with his generous heart, his delicious cooking, and avid story-telling. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Funeral services will be at Faith Chapel North Funeral Home, 1000 S Hwy 29, Cantonment, FL 32533. There will be a visitation held on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 from 8:00-9:00am followed by services at 9:00am. Burial directly follows at Barrancas National Cemetery at 11:00am.

The family would like to express their deepest thanks to the staff at Emerald Coast Hospice for their excellent and compassionate care.