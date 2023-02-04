Century Set To Approve 5% Garbage Rate Increase

Century residents will likely see an increase on their garbage bills this month.

The town contracts with Republic Services to collect garbage within the town limits. Republic has a provision in their contract that allows them to increase the rates they charge the town each December to match the Consumer Price Index. The town annually passes the rate increase directly along to residents. The increase was delayed this year while garbage billing underwent an “accuracy test”, according to town documents.

The increase to be considered by the town council is 4.93%, or about $1.25, per customer for one weekly pick up of a trash can and twice per month curbside debris pickup of household items and vegetative debris. The council will consider the increase at a meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Century renewed a five year contract with Republic Services in July 2020 without seeking bids from other potential providers.

Across most of Escambia County, ECUA residential customers pay $27.67 per month for three collections per week– one pick up of household refuse, one pick up of recyclables, and one weekly pick up of yard trash. ECUA also includes free bulky collection of items such as furniture and large household trash.