Century Man Tries To Run Over Man He Thought Was Convicted Sex Offender, ECSO Says

A Century man is charged after allegedly trying to run over a man he thought was a convicted sex offender as he walked out of a liquor store.

Kinte Hassan Franklin, 45, was charged with felony aggravated battery using a deadly weapon.

The victim told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that Franklin was the driver of a maroon car with the window partially down outside the Fusion Liquor store next door to the Food Giant on North Century Boulevard.

The driver, Franklin, told him “I’m going to kill you because you are a convicted child molester,” according to an ECSO arrest report. He then turned the car around and struck the victim in the legs, the report continues. The victim’s wife was with him at the time. She told deputies that another occupant of the vehicle told Franklin, “You just need to run over this [expletive] you just need to kill him”.

According to the ECSO, surveillance video showed Franklin circle the parking lot multiple times and pull up to the victim and say something. The video then shows Franklin pull into a parking spot if front of the store, back out, and then pull forward, striking the victim with the vehicle multiple times.

Franklin was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice National Sex Offender Registry, the victim is not a convicted sex offender.