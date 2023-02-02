Cantonment Man Charged With Assault With A Deadly Weapon

February 28, 2023

A Cantonment man was charged after a domestic violence incident on Sunday.

Matthew Taylor Buckley, 39, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon domestic violence replated

Buckley allegedly pointed a .22 caliber rifle at the victim during a disturbance at a home and threatened to kill her, according to an arrest report. The victim told deputies that he had consumed a large amount of alcohol prior to the incident.

Buckley told deputies that he did not wish to speak after he was advised of his Miranda rights.

He was booked was released from the Escambia County Jail Monday night on a $40,000 bond.

