Woman Charged With Making Terrorist Threat At Flomaton Elementary

A Flomaton woman is facing felony charges for allegedly threatening to kill everyone at a local elementary school, and the sheriff says the state’s mental health system has failed to help people like her.

Lynda Ann Thompson, 39, was charged with felony making a terrorist threat and disturbing the peace after the incident last Friday at Flomaton Elementary School.

“She went to the school, talking out of her head and basically threatening to kill everyone,” Escambia County (AL) Sheriff Heath Jackson said. She did not have any weapons.

According to the school, the campus was immediately placed on lockdown, and law enforcement immediately responded when Thompson was discovered on campus. The school said she did not enter any building on campus.

“She is one of those individuals that mental health has turned their back on and failed to provide the services to those that drastically need it,” Jackson said. “The Sheriff’s Office is committed to keeping our schools safe, even if that includes doing mental health’s job.”

Thompson remained in the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center without bond.