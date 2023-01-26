Tate FFA, Ag Students Take Park In Literacy Week In Jim Allen Elementary

The Tate High School FFA chapter helped kick off Literacy Week at Jim Allen Elementary school.

Tate FFA officers, students from the agriculture communications class, ag teachers and FFA advisors partnered with Jim Allen Elementary to introduce the agriculture literacy program through Ag in the Classroom.

Agriculture students and FFA members shared a part of Florida agriculture with the first grade classes. Students read and shared the book “The Cattle Tale”. Students learned about Florida cattle ranch history and production practices highlighting the past, present and future industry trends. Students also worked on group activities with first graders centered around the book.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.