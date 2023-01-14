Funeral Services Today For Escambia Fire Rescue Lieutenant Terrell Jackson

January 14, 2023

Funeral services are Saturday for Escambia County Fire Rescue Lt. Terrell Jackson, who passed away Monday, January 9 after experiencing a medical emergency.

A celebration of life will take place from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Marcus Pointe Baptist Church on North W Street. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens Cemetery at 1084 Massachusetts Avenue.

Lt. Jackson, 38, began his career with ECFR as a volunteer firefighter in 2007 with the Ferry Pass Volunteer Fire Department. On July 18, 2013, Jackson became a fulltime firefighter. As a career firefighter, he demonstrated a dedicated work ethic and compassion that led to his promotion to lieutenant on October 2, 2021.

As a lieutenant, Jackson continued to show his dedication and passion for the job as he mentored firefighters and worked as the company officer on several different assignments. He has been described as a “firefighter’s firefighter” and has always led through his actions.

Comments

One Response to “Funeral Services Today For Escambia Fire Rescue Lieutenant Terrell Jackson”

  1. Doug Burger on January 14th, 2023 12:40 am

    Thank you for your dedicated service! R.I.P.





Written by William Reynolds 

 