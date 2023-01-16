Escambia Woman Dies After Medical Episode, Crashing Into Tree, FHP Says

A 65-year old Escambia County woman is dead after crashing into a pole Sunday, and troopers say she may have experienced a medical problem prior to the crash.

It happened about 10:30 a.m. at the Admiral Mobile Home Park on Lillian Highway.

“It is believed the 65-year-old female driver of a Kia Forte, from Pensacola, suffered a medical episode prior to crashing her vehicle into a pole, resulting in minor damage,” the Florida Highway Patrol said. “The driver was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced deceased.”

The investigation is continuing.