Cecil H. “Junior” Driver, Jr.

Mr. Cecil H. “Junior” Driver, Jr., age 61, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023 at a Pensacola, FL hospital.

Mr. Driver was born in Munich, Germany and had been a resident of McDavid, FL before moving to Molino thirteen years ago. He was a member of the Century High School Class of 1979. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and had worked as a mechanic at Masland Carpets. He was a member of McDavid Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his father, Cecil H. Driver, Sr.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Cindy Driver of Molino, FL; his mother, Josie Driver of McDavid, FL; two sons, Nick (Heather) Driver of Flomaton, AL, Cody (Ashley) Driver of Molino, FL; daughter, Valarie Driver of Mobile, AL; brother, Scotty (Tracee) Driver of Jay, FL; sister, Cheryl (David) Beck of Lake Mary, FL; six grandchildren, Brianna, Morgan, Conner, Brantley, Hayes, and Hayden.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 13, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. at McDavid Methodist Church with Bro. Randy Enfinger officiating. Interment will follow in Ray’s Chapel Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 6 P.M. until 8 P.M. on Thursday at Flomaton Funeral Home.

Pallbearers: Jeff Steadham, Jeffery Steadham, Michael Hammonds, Daniel Kelley, Chad Burkett, and John Madison.