Bratt Elementary Cuts The Ribbon On A New Book Vending Machine

January 25, 2023

Bratt Elementary School kicked off Celebrate Literacy week by cutting the ribbon on a new book vending machine.

Students will read to earn tokens that can be used to “purchase” books. Monday, top accelerated reader scorers in each grade level were the first to use the new book vending machine.

“A love for books is one of the greatest ways we can instill in our children a lifelong desire to learn and grow,” Principal Amy McCrory said. “We want their world to be enlarged even after they leave our school by this love for books that was first planted in their minds here at Bratt Elementary . It is our hope that this book vending machine will be an innovative tool to spark this love.”

The vending machine was funded by the Bratt Elementary School PTA and the Poarch Band of Creek Indians.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 