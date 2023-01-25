Bratt Elementary Cuts The Ribbon On A New Book Vending Machine

Bratt Elementary School kicked off Celebrate Literacy week by cutting the ribbon on a new book vending machine.

Students will read to earn tokens that can be used to “purchase” books. Monday, top accelerated reader scorers in each grade level were the first to use the new book vending machine.

“A love for books is one of the greatest ways we can instill in our children a lifelong desire to learn and grow,” Principal Amy McCrory said. “We want their world to be enlarged even after they leave our school by this love for books that was first planted in their minds here at Bratt Elementary . It is our hope that this book vending machine will be an innovative tool to spark this love.”

The vending machine was funded by the Bratt Elementary School PTA and the Poarch Band of Creek Indians.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.