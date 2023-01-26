Annie Lois “Peggy” Godwin Lail

Annie Lois “Peggy” Godwin Lail,, age 76, of Jay, Florida transitioned to her heavenly home surrounded by her loved ones on Saturday, January 21 st , 2023. Peggy fought a good fight battling cancer and never wavered in her

faith.

Peggy was born on October 14 th, 1946, in Brewton, Alabama to the late Mose and Bernice Godwin. At a young age, Peggy and her family moved to Flomaton, Alabama. Peggy was affectionately known as “Maw Maw” to her

grandchildren and great grandchildren whom she loved dearly and adored. There was never a time that Peggy’s kitchen wasn’t filled with the favorite foods of her grandchildren. She would always say “Now you feed those

babies.” Cooking was a passion for her and a way of sharing her love. Peggy also enjoyed fishing with friends and family. But maybe her favorite thing was to be taking care of others whether it be in her in her home, church, or

the community. Peggy truly had a servant’s heart.

Peggy gave her life to her Lord and Savior in 1999 and was an active member of the New Bethel Baptist Church. She loved serving her church and loved her church family. Peggy was often found in the kitchen at New Bethel and

even in her last few days she was still concerned with making sure things were taken care of at the church. The Lord was so near and dear to Peggy’s heart and it was evident in her daily walk with Christ.

Peggy is proceeded in death by her loving husband of 35 years Leonard “Ronnie” Lail, her parents, brother Tommy Godwin, sisters Faye Williamson and Judy Godwin, and niece Regina Strickland.

Those left to cherish Peggy’s memory include daughter Tammy Enfinger (Joe Cook) and sons Doug (Karen) Godwin, Doyle Godwin (Tammy Kilpatrick), Ronald Lail and Chris Lail. Grandchildren: Derek (Robyn) Enfinger, Alesia

(Damon) Frady, Jake Godwin, Blake (Lindsey) Godwin, Justin (Dana) Godwin, Rachel (JJ) Scott, and Hailey Vavao. Great grandchildren: Tucker Sheppard, Tambrey Frady, Ryleigh Enfinger, Trace Frady, Reagan Enfinger, Rhett

Enfinger, Miller Ann Godwin, and Hunter Godwin. Sister Darlene Nelson, brother Donald (Faye) Godwin and a host of nieces, nephews, and close friends who were so dear to her.

Pallbearers will be Derek Enfinger, Damon Frady, Jake Godwin, Blake Godwin, Justin, Godwin and Douglas Stewart. Honorary pallbearers Joe Cook, Marcus Godwin, Jeremy Bocabella, John Hughes, Roy Allen, and Jamie

Sanders.

The family would like to express gratitude and heartfelt thanks to the Oncology Center at Ascension Sacred Heart and Covenant Hospice for the care and kindness extend to Peggy and to the family.

On Saturday, January 28, 2023, at New Bethel Baptist Church, visitation will be at 11:00 a.m. with service to follow at 12:00 p.m. Peggy will be laid to rest at Pine Level Cemetery.