Century To Discuss Plan To Prevent Customer Contamination Of Drinking Water

The Century Town Council will hold a workshop Tuesday to discuss a Cross Connection Control Plan.

The plan, which is required by the state, seeks to protect drinking water from contamination caused by leaks or other connections on the customer side of town water meters.

Florida law required that the adopted policy be enforced, including the temporary or permanent disconnection of water service connections that fail to meet the regulatory requirements.

The workshop meeting with the council and engineer Dale Long will take place at 7 p.m. at town hall. The public is invited.