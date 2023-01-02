Century To Discuss Plan To Prevent Customer Contamination Of Drinking Water

January 8, 2023

The Century Town Council will hold a workshop Tuesday to discuss a Cross Connection Control Plan.

The plan, which is required by the state, seeks to protect drinking water from contamination caused by leaks or other connections on the customer side of town water meters.

Florida law required that the adopted policy be enforced, including the temporary or permanent disconnection of water service connections that fail to meet the regulatory requirements.

The workshop meeting with the council and engineer Dale Long will take place at 7 p.m. at town hall. The public is invited.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 