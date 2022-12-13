Welcome to Tateville: Tate Baseball Outs The Grinch In Christmas Parade

December 13, 2022

Everyone down in Tateville loved Christmas a lot.
Except the Grinch, who lives outside North Escambia, did not.
The Tate Aggies baseball team had made
The choice to march in the Pensacola Christmas Parade.
In their “Welcome To Tateville” float they were a go.
Who better tossing beads than a baseball team that knows how to throw.
But there too was the Grinch
Trying to steal Christmas in a pinch.
But in a big Christmas triple play,
Tate Baseball saved the day!
In a big Christmas grand slam play,
It was a Merry Christmas parade day.
Merry Christmas to all,
From Tate Aggie baseball.

For more photos, click or tap here.

Pictured: Tate High Baseball’s “Welcome to Tateville” float in the Pensacola Christmas Parade. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

