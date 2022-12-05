United Way of West Florida Names Certified Partner Agencies
December 5, 2022
United Way of West Florida approved 45 local nonprofit agencies as Certified Partners for the next year. Those agencies are now eligible to apply for funding from United Way of West Florida in January of 2023.
“We want to thank our volunteers who helped us during certification,” said Mary Zaledonis, United Way of West Florida director of Community Impact. “This is a vital step in our funding process. Becoming certified confirms that an organization has been thoroughly vetted and meets United Way of West Florida’s standards for transparency, financial health, and governance.”
Agencies must reapply for certification every year. Certification does not guarantee funding for an agency.
2022-23 Certified Partner Agencies
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida Inc.
- Boys and Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast Inc.
- Bright Bridge Ministries
- Capstone Adaptive Learning and Therapy Centers Inc.
- Catholic Charities of Northwest Florida Inc.
- CDAC Behavioral Healthcare Inc.
- Center for Independent Living of Northwest Florida Inc.
- Central Gulf Coast CDF Freedom Schools
- Children in Crisis
- Children’s Home Society of Florida
- Community Organizations Active in Disaster Inc.
- Council on Aging of West Florida Inc.
- Covenant Hospice Foundation Inc.
- E-Comfort Inc.
- Embrace Florida Kids
- Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge Inc.
- Epilepsy Florida Inc.
- Early Learning Coalition of Escambia County
- Early Learning Coalition of Santa Rosa County
- Family Promise of Escambia County
- FavorHouse of Northwest Florida Inc.
- Feeding the Gulf Coast
- Goodwill Industries of the Gulf Coast Inc.
- Gulf Coast Kid’s House Inc.
- Harvest Community Outreach
- Health and Hope Clinic Inc.
- Horizons of Okaloosa County Inc.
- James B Washington Education and Sports, Inc.
- Lakeview Center Inc.
- Legal Services of North Florida Inc.
- Lutheran Services Florida Inc.
- Manna Food Bank Inc.
- Pace Center for Girls Inc.
- Pensacola Children’s Chorus
- Pensacola Habitat for Humanity Inc.
- Pregnancy Resource Center Navarre
- ReadyKidsFL
- Re-Entry Alliance Pensacola Inc.
- Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Florida Inc.
- Santa Rosa Kids’ House Inc.
- The Arc Gateway, Inc.
- United Ministries Inc.
- Valerie’s House Inc
- Waterfront Rescue Mission Inc.
- YMCA of Northwest Florida
