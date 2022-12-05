United Way of West Florida Names Certified Partner Agencies

United Way of West Florida approved 45 local nonprofit agencies as Certified Partners for the next year. Those agencies are now eligible to apply for funding from United Way of West Florida in January of 2023.

“We want to thank our volunteers who helped us during certification,” said Mary Zaledonis, United Way of West Florida director of Community Impact. “This is a vital step in our funding process. Becoming certified confirms that an organization has been thoroughly vetted and meets United Way of West Florida’s standards for transparency, financial health, and governance.”

Agencies must reapply for certification every year. Certification does not guarantee funding for an agency.

2022-23 Certified Partner Agencies