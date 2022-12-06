Two Killed In Two Vehicle, Four Semi Wreck In Escambia County, Alabama

Two people died in a crash involving two vehicles and three tractor-trailers on I-65 northeast of Atmore on Friday.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Monday released details on the wreck on Friday, December 2.

Jewell W. Smith, 57, and her passenger, 36-year old Johnny W. Smith, were pronounced deceased at the scene after their 2009 Ford Escape was struck in the rear by a 2015 International tractor-trailer driven by Kevin L. Turner, 56, of Citronelle.

After the initial collision, the Ford Escape was pushed forward into a 2012 Mazda Miata driven by Kenneth M. Queen, 60, of Opp. The 2015 International then struck a 2018 Kenworth tractor-trailer driven by Jose M. Reyna, 43, of Mexico. After striking the Kenworth, the International then hit a 2018 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by Omonjod Mahmudov, 46, of Pikesville, Maryland. The 2018 Kenworth then struck a 2023 Kenworth tractor-trailer driven by Yanira I. Molina, 40, of Orlando, Fla.

The crash occurred on Interstate 65 near the 63 mile marker, or about six miles from the Atmore exit at Highway 21.

The investigation is continuing.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.