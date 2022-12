Tri-City Children’s Choir Christmas Concert Is Thursday Night

The Tri-City Children’s Choir will hold their Christmas concert this Thursday night.

The free concert will be at 6:30 p.m. at The Sanctuary on North Century Boulevard (next to Bondurants). Doors will open at 6:15 p.m.

Pictured: The Tri-City Children’s Choir performed several songs at the Century tree lighting on December 2. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.