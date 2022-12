Tate Varsity Cheerleaders Get Clean Sweep In Tampa; JV Gets National Invite

It was a clean sweep for the Tate Aggies varsity cheerleaders in Tampa.

The varsity squad took first place at the UCA Regionals, first place in the traditional routine out of 18 teams and first place in game day out of four teams.

The Tate JV cheerleaders also competed and received a bid to Nationals.

