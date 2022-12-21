School Janitor Charged With Lewd Act With Georgia Teen; Soliciting Local Student, And Child Porn

A school janitor from Beulah is facing multiple charges after allegedly exchanging explicit videos and messages with a teen in Georgia and attempting to solicit a local student.

Eric William Poston, 24, was charged with possession of child pornography, lewd and lascivious sexual offense involving a juvenile, using a computer to solicit or lure a child, transmitting harmful material to minors, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Poston worked as a contracted janitor at Warrington Elementary School and befriended a 13-year old female student at Bellview Middle School while he was working there, according to an arrest report. He allegedly attempted to meet her outside of school and provide her with marijuana, alcohol and electronic cigarettes.

Poston told deputies that he had three non-nude images of the student on his phone, and he denied having sent or exchanged nude images with her, the report continues. The victim told deputies that Poston used Instagram to send an explicit picture of himself to other possible students, but the name of the school was redacted from the report.

The ECSO seized the phone and obtained a search warrant.

The search found that Poston was a member of a group chat named “14-18 teens” and appeared to have exchanged nude images with a 16-year old female 10th grade student in Georgia. Investigators found that he had sent and received several explicit messages and videos with the girl, the arrest report states.

Poston was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $60,000 bond.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Poston was employed by ABM Industries, not the Escambia County school district.