Pickleball Court, Street Paving, Christmas Decorations — Century Discusses How To Spend ARPA Funds
December 6, 2022
A pickleball court for Century? Well, maybe.
Pickleball is a sport that combines the elements of tennis, ping-pong, and tennis. It’s a fast growing sport, and municipalities across the country are building courts or repurposing old tennis courts for a relatively low cost.
And that’s what Century may do with an unused tennis court at Showalter Park.
Century was awarded over $924,000 American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds from the federal government. Monday night, the town council met in a workshop to discuss some possible uses for the money.
Discussions included the pickleball court and other improvements like scoreboards and new playground equipment for three ballparks.
Other items discussed included:
- Town hall — $71,000 for flooring, furniture, laptops and finally upgrading their Microsoft Office licenses from Office 2010 to Office 2021. (Support for Office 2010 ended in October 2020, per Microsoft.)
- Tablets for workers in the field for use with utility mapping software for about $1,612 for five.
- $15,000 digital sign at the town hall entrance, with the West Florida Libraries contributing half of the cost
- Utility projects
- Street paving
- American flags for utility poles
- New Christmas decorations
The ARPA money is not sufficient to cover a needed bridge repair on Freedom Road. Mayor Ben Boutwell noted that he is looking at other funding sources.
For about $200,000 of the funds, the town already approved the purchase of wastewater equipment including a vacuum trailer, bypass pump, a water pump and a “jetter trailer” with sewer machine and camera system. A jetter trailer uses high pressure water to clear sewage blockages.
Monday night’s meeting was a discussion-only workshop. Any purchases will be approved at future meetings.
NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.
