Pickleball Court, Street Paving, Christmas Decorations — Century Discusses How To Spend ARPA Funds

A pickleball court for Century? Well, maybe.

Pickleball is a sport that combines the elements of tennis, ping-pong, and tennis. It’s a fast growing sport, and municipalities across the country are building courts or repurposing old tennis courts for a relatively low cost.

And that’s what Century may do with an unused tennis court at Showalter Park.

Century was awarded over $924,000 American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds from the federal government. Monday night, the town council met in a workshop to discuss some possible uses for the money.

Discussions included the pickleball court and other improvements like scoreboards and new playground equipment for three ballparks.

Other items discussed included:

Town hall — $71,000 for flooring, furniture, laptops and finally upgrading their Microsoft Office licenses from Office 2010 to Office 2021. (Support for Office 2010 ended in October 2020, per Microsoft.)

Tablets for workers in the field for use with utility mapping software for about $1,612 for five.

$15,000 digital sign at the town hall entrance, with the West Florida Libraries contributing half of the cost

Utility projects

Street paving

American flags for utility poles

New Christmas decorations

The ARPA money is not sufficient to cover a needed bridge repair on Freedom Road. Mayor Ben Boutwell noted that he is looking at other funding sources.

For about $200,000 of the funds, the town already approved the purchase of wastewater equipment including a vacuum trailer, bypass pump, a water pump and a “jetter trailer” with sewer machine and camera system. A jetter trailer uses high pressure water to clear sewage blockages.

Monday night’s meeting was a discussion-only workshop. Any purchases will be approved at future meetings.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.