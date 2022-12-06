Matt Gaetz Files Bill To Allow NAS Pensacola Terrorist Attack Victims Sue Saudi Arabia

December 6, 2022

Tuesday morning, on the third anniversary of the terrorist attack at NAS Pensacola, Rep. Matt Gaetz filed a fill to allow victims to sue Saudi Arabia.

Gaetz introduced the “Saudi Arabia December 6, 2019, Anti-Terror and Accountability Act.”.

“Three years ago today, a Saudi Arabian terrorist shot and killed three U.S. Navy sailors at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola in Florida’s First Congressional District. The terrorist was a combatant participating in a Pentagon-sponsored training program, which granted him access to NAS Pensacola. This bill will hold the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia accountable for aiding and abetting terrorist attacks within the United States while financially supporting the victims of the NAS Pensacola Terrorist Attack,” Gaetz stated in a release.

According to Gaetz, the bill:

  • Ends support to the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen
  • Halts any military officer exchange programs with Saudi Arabia
  • Authorizes that the victims of the NAS Pensacola terrorist attack may seek damages from the Saudi Arabian government through 34 USC 20144: Justice for United States Victims of State-Sponsored Terrorism Fund
  • Withdraws $1 Billion from U.S. military aid to Ukraine and deposits the same amount to the Justice for United States Victims of State-Sponsored Terrorism Fund
  • Makes available any unused funds to all victims of state sponsored terror to include September 11th victims

The attack was carried out by a Saudi Royal Air Force 2nd Lieutenant as he opened fire in Building 633 at NAS Pensacola.

The attack claimed the lives of Ensign Joshua Watson, Naval Aircrewman 3rd Class Mohammed Haitham and Naval Aircrewman 3rd Class Cameron Walters.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 