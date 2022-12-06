Matt Gaetz Files Bill To Allow NAS Pensacola Terrorist Attack Victims Sue Saudi Arabia

Tuesday morning, on the third anniversary of the terrorist attack at NAS Pensacola, Rep. Matt Gaetz filed a fill to allow victims to sue Saudi Arabia.

Gaetz introduced the “Saudi Arabia December 6, 2019, Anti-Terror and Accountability Act.”.

“Three years ago today, a Saudi Arabian terrorist shot and killed three U.S. Navy sailors at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola in Florida’s First Congressional District. The terrorist was a combatant participating in a Pentagon-sponsored training program, which granted him access to NAS Pensacola. This bill will hold the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia accountable for aiding and abetting terrorist attacks within the United States while financially supporting the victims of the NAS Pensacola Terrorist Attack,” Gaetz stated in a release.

According to Gaetz, the bill:

Ends support to the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen

Halts any military officer exchange programs with Saudi Arabia

Authorizes that the victims of the NAS Pensacola terrorist attack may seek damages from the Saudi Arabian government through 34 USC 20144: Justice for United States Victims of State-Sponsored Terrorism Fund

Withdraws $1 Billion from U.S. military aid to Ukraine and deposits the same amount to the Justice for United States Victims of State-Sponsored Terrorism Fund

Makes available any unused funds to all victims of state sponsored terror to include September 11th victims

The attack was carried out by a Saudi Royal Air Force 2nd Lieutenant as he opened fire in Building 633 at NAS Pensacola.

The attack claimed the lives of Ensign Joshua Watson, Naval Aircrewman 3rd Class Mohammed Haitham and Naval Aircrewman 3rd Class Cameron Walters.