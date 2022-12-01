Man Broke Into Cantonment Home, Made A Meal, Took A Nap, Took A Truck And A Gun: ECSO Says

A Michigan man’s crime spree ended in Escambia County after he broke into a Cantonment home, fixed himself a meal, and stole a pickup truck.

James Lee Mitchell, 50, of Flint, Michigan, is charged with burglary, vehicle theft and grand theft of a firearm. He will likely face additional charges in other jurisdictions.

Mitchell was caught on camera as he entered a home Sunday on Sunnydale Road in Cantonment. He took keys to a Toyota Tundra truck, a small semi-automatic .380 caliber firearm and a pair of electrical pliers.

“He even has the audacity to cook a meal and take a nap during his unwelcomed exploit. The hooligan leaves with a stolen gun (bet you don’t feel sorry for him now) and the stolen truck,” the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Deputies found the stolen truck the following day on Ensley Street, and the firearm was recovered.

The ECSO said Mitchell stole a vehicle in Marion County, Florida, and stopped in Santa Rosa County and burglarized two homes before heading to Escambia County. He ran out of gas in Cantonment where deputies said he broke into a couple of houses, a motorhome and a shed.

“Word on the street is that he stopped in Santa Rosa County and broke into two houses there before venturing into our particular harbor,” the ECSO said.

Mitchell remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $25,000.