Man Broke Into Cantonment Home, Made A Meal, Took A Nap, Took A Truck And A Gun: ECSO Says

December 1, 2022

A Michigan man’s crime spree ended in Escambia County after he broke into a Cantonment home, fixed himself a meal, and stole a pickup truck.

James Lee Mitchell, 50, of Flint, Michigan, is charged with burglary, vehicle theft and grand theft of a firearm. He will likely face additional charges in other jurisdictions.

Mitchell was caught on camera as he entered a home Sunday on Sunnydale Road in Cantonment. He took keys to a Toyota Tundra truck, a small semi-automatic .380 caliber firearm and a pair of electrical pliers.

“He even has the audacity to cook a meal and take a nap during his unwelcomed exploit. The hooligan leaves with a stolen gun (bet you don’t feel sorry for him now) and the stolen truck,” the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Deputies found the stolen truck the following day on Ensley Street, and the firearm was recovered.

The ECSO said Mitchell stole a vehicle in Marion County, Florida, and stopped in Santa Rosa County and burglarized two homes before heading to Escambia County. He ran out of gas in Cantonment where deputies said he broke into a couple of houses, a motorhome and a shed.

“Word on the street is that he stopped in Santa Rosa County and broke into two houses there before venturing into our particular harbor,” the ECSO said.

Mitchell remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $25,000.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 