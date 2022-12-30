Highland Baptist Church Welcoming New Senior Pastor

Highland Baptist Church in Molino will welcome their new senior pastor this Sunday, January 1.

Bro. Josh Helton, along with his wife Aly and their children are excited to join the family at Highland. He was called by Highland on December 4 and affirmed by a unanimous vote of the church body.

“We can’t wait to meet and get to know the people of Molino and the surrounding areas. We are looking forward to what God is going to do through His people at Highland Baptist Church to reach this community,” Helton said.

Helton was raised in Holley Pond, Alabama, and saved at the East Hanceville Baptist Church in 2004. After high school he attended Snead State Community College and the University of South Alabama. It was during his time at

South Alabama that Josh felt called into ministry in 2007. After that calling, he transferred to and graduated from Athens State University in 2011 with a bachelor of science in mathematics and a minor in religion. He obtained a master of arts in Christiaan education from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary in May 2020.

Helton has wife Aly have served at various churches in Alabama and Florida in over 15 years of ministry.

According to Highland, the Heltons “both strongly desire to serve the Lord through being relational with others. Bro. Josh believes that the best way to reach people is to do life with them and that true life change happens when we allow God to change the hearts and lives of others through relationships with believers”.