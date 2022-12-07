FPL Completes Day Of Caring Project At Jim Allen Elementary

December 7, 2022

The United Way Day of Caring happened a little later this year at Jim Allen Elementary School.

On the originally scheduled Day of Caring in October, Florida Power & Light team members were in south Florida supporting Hurricane Ian restoration efforts. Instead of canceling, FPL team members rescheduled and completed their Day of Caring just recently.

FPL team members assembled workbook pages to take the load off Jim Allen teachers.

“Jim Allen Elementary appreciates the FPL team making time in their schedules to come and complete our project,” Jim Allen Elementary Assistant Principal Susan Dorman said.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

