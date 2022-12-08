Former Flomaton Cop Arrested In Molino For Drug Trafficking Enters Plea On Alabama Ethics Charge

A former Flomaton Police officer has entered a plea on an Alabama ethics charge, but is still awaiting trial on Florida drug charges that followed a traffic stop in Molino.

Isaac R. Lopez pleaded to a charge of felony use of official position or office for personal gain, and adjudication was withheld in Escambia County (AL) Circuit Court.

According to authorities, Lopez used a cellphone belonging to the Town of Flomaton to arrange a narcotics deal for methamphetamine from an Escambia County (FL) Sheriff’s Office investigator by phone and text messages.

When he arrived at a predetermined location in Molino on December 7, 2020, he was arrested by the Escambia County (FL) Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, SWAT team and Patrol Division. He was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony. A trial date has not been set.

The ECSO received information that Lopez was trafficking methamphetamines and set up an operation to catch him in the act, according to the agency.

Lopez arranged a narcotics deal for two ounces of methamphetamine from an Escambia County (FL) Sheriff’s Office investigator and accepted the narcotics in the 5800 block of North Highway 29 in Molino. He was not on duty at the time.

After his arrest in Florida, Lopez was terminated by the Flomaton Police Department.

In February 2022, he was charged by Flomaton Police with reckless endangerment of a child and contributing to the delinquency of a minor following a Christmas 2021 incident in which a minor was reportedly found under the influence of alcohol. The charge is still pending.

Lopez remained in the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center Thursday where he was being held without bond.

The original drug arrest was the result of a partnership between the Escambia County (FL) Sheriff’s Office, Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office, Flomaton Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).