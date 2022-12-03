FHP Makes Drug Trafficking And Weapons Arrest After Chase

An Escambia County man is facing a long list of drug and weapons charges after fleeing from a Florida Highway Patrol trooper.

A trooper was conducting traffic enforcement on West Michigan Avenue in the area of Montgomery Avenue when he observed a silver 2022 Chevrolet Malibu commit several traffic infractions. The trooper initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle occ by 26-year old Dymitri Antonio Thomas.

Initially, the vehicle pulled onto the east shoulder of Montgomery Avenue, but when the trooper exited his vehicle, Thomas made a U-turn and fled southbound on Montgomery Avenue before making a right turn onto West Michigan.

Thomas traveled westbound in the eastbound lane of West Michigan and struck a Nissan SUV.

Thomas exited the vehicle and ran away.

Two troopers arrived on scene and chased the suspect on foot. Troopers said while Thomas was running, he removed a Glock 48 .9 mm handgun from his waistband and thew it to the ground. The gun was later recovered by troopers.

A probable cause search of the vehicle found a trafficking amount of fentanyl, cocaine, oxycodone, and other drug paraphernalia.

Thomas was apprehended in the parking lot of Publix on Mobile Highway. He was charged with:

Resisting without violence

Possession of firearm/ammunition by convicted felon

Operating a motor vehicle without a valid license

Prisoner escape

Reckless driving

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of marijuana with intent to sell

Trafficking fentanyl

Trafficking cocaine

Trafficking oxycodone

Jail records also show eight additional charges against Thomas by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office including:

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Tampering in a felony proceeding

Battery

Grand theft

Aggravated battery with a pregnant victim

Resisting without violence

Providing a false ID to law enforcement

Possession of a a controlled substance

Thomas remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $309,500.