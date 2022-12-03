FHP Makes Drug Trafficking And Weapons Arrest After Chase

December 3, 2022

An Escambia County man is facing a long list of drug and weapons charges after fleeing from a Florida Highway Patrol trooper.

A trooper was conducting traffic enforcement on West Michigan Avenue in the area of Montgomery Avenue when he observed a silver 2022 Chevrolet Malibu commit several traffic infractions. The trooper initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle occ by 26-year old Dymitri Antonio Thomas.

Initially, the vehicle pulled onto the east shoulder of Montgomery Avenue, but when the trooper exited his vehicle, Thomas made a U-turn and fled southbound on Montgomery Avenue before making a right turn onto West Michigan.

Thomas traveled westbound in the eastbound lane of West Michigan and struck a Nissan SUV.

Thomas exited the vehicle and ran away.

Two troopers arrived on scene and chased the suspect on foot. Troopers said while Thomas was running, he removed a Glock 48 .9 mm handgun from his waistband and thew it to the ground. The gun was later recovered by troopers.

A probable cause search of the vehicle found a trafficking amount of fentanyl, cocaine, oxycodone, and other drug paraphernalia.

Thomas was apprehended in the parking lot of Publix on Mobile Highway. He was charged with:

  • Resisting without violence
  • Possession of firearm/ammunition by convicted felon
  • Operating a motor vehicle without a valid license
  • Prisoner escape
  • Reckless driving
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of marijuana with intent to sell
  • Trafficking fentanyl
  • Trafficking cocaine
  • Trafficking oxycodone

Jail records also show eight additional charges against Thomas by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office including:

  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
  • Tampering in a felony proceeding
  • Battery
  • Grand theft
  • Aggravated battery with a pregnant victim
  • Resisting without violence
  • Providing a false ID to law enforcement
  • Possession of a a controlled substance

Thomas remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $309,500.

