FHP Makes Drug Trafficking And Weapons Arrest After Chase
December 3, 2022
An Escambia County man is facing a long list of drug and weapons charges after fleeing from a Florida Highway Patrol trooper.
A trooper was conducting traffic enforcement on West Michigan Avenue in the area of Montgomery Avenue when he observed a silver 2022 Chevrolet Malibu commit several traffic infractions. The trooper initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle occ by 26-year old Dymitri Antonio Thomas.
Initially, the vehicle pulled onto the east shoulder of Montgomery Avenue, but when the trooper exited his vehicle, Thomas made a U-turn and fled southbound on Montgomery Avenue before making a right turn onto West Michigan.
Thomas traveled westbound in the eastbound lane of West Michigan and struck a Nissan SUV.
Thomas exited the vehicle and ran away.
Two troopers arrived on scene and chased the suspect on foot. Troopers said while Thomas was running, he removed a Glock 48 .9 mm handgun from his waistband and thew it to the ground. The gun was later recovered by troopers.
A probable cause search of the vehicle found a trafficking amount of fentanyl, cocaine, oxycodone, and other drug paraphernalia.
Thomas was apprehended in the parking lot of Publix on Mobile Highway. He was charged with:
- Resisting without violence
- Possession of firearm/ammunition by convicted felon
- Operating a motor vehicle without a valid license
- Prisoner escape
- Reckless driving
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of marijuana with intent to sell
- Trafficking fentanyl
- Trafficking cocaine
- Trafficking oxycodone
Jail records also show eight additional charges against Thomas by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office including:
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
- Tampering in a felony proceeding
- Battery
- Grand theft
- Aggravated battery with a pregnant victim
- Resisting without violence
- Providing a false ID to law enforcement
- Possession of a a controlled substance
Thomas remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $309,500.
Comments