Escambia Names Top 5 Teacher Of The Year Finalists

December 14, 2022

The Escambia County School District has named their top five finalists for Teacher of the Year.

In alphabetical order, they are:

  • Anna Harageones — A.K. Suter Elementary
  • Gary Horne — Washington High School
  • Melanie Johnson — Kingsfield Elementary School
  • Angela McFarland — West Florida High School
  • Allison Roberts — Success Academy

“Our teachers persevere in their instructional efforts against incredible odds. They prepare each student for the future – as they are the future. The district is fortunate to have extremely hard-working and dedicated instructors in every school throughout the county,” Superintendent Tim Smith said. “These top five educators exemplify the very best in the district. We hope you will join us in congratulating these outstanding educators.”

The winner will be announced in late January.

