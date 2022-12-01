Contractor Jesse LaCoste Arrested In Santa Rosa County

December 1, 2022

Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail Wednesday evening.

LaCoste, the 30-year old brother-in-law of Pensacola contractor Matthew Banks, was charged with felony larceny in connection with an incident in Gulf Breeze, according to authorities.

Escambia and Santa Rosa counties revoked both individual’s contractors licenses after numerous complaints were filed with county boards. They were ordered to repay millions to customers after allegedly failing to complete work for which they received payments in advance.

Banks was previously charged with felony fraud for failing to provide a refund.

A Pensacola resident paid Banks $6,740 by check for a renovation on North G Street in Pensacola. Banks, according to police, never started work and would not provide a refund despite the homeowner’s demand.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 