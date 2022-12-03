Christmas In Century Kicks Off With Tree Lighting, Caroling (With Photo Gallery)

Christmas in Century kicked off Friday evening with a tree lighting ceremony.

The event included visits with Santa, caroling by the Tri-City Children’s Choir, and the lighting of the town’s Christmas tree in Nadine McCaw Park on North Century Boulevard.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

Next Friday, the Century Christmas parade will roll at 5:30 p.m. It will be followed by the movie “The Grinch” and food — all free — from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at Anthony Pleasant Park.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.