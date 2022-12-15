Cantonment Women Charged With Elder Abuse For Leaving Man, 70, On The Floor For Two Days

December 15, 2022

A Cantonment woman is accused of leaving a helpless elderly man on the floor with no food or water for two days.

Niquita Lashon Potter, 36, was charged with abuse of an elderly or disabled adult without great bodily harm.

The 70-year old victim was found on the floor of his home after a concerned man went to his home after he did not attend church on Sunday. Deputies determined that the victim had accidently fallen out of his mechanical chair after pressing the wrong button last Friday.

Potter, who lives in the same home, saw that man had fallen and told him to “get up”, according to an arrest report. She then walked away despite his pleas for help.

The victim told deputies that he had been on the floor from Friday to Sunday without food or water, even though Potter was at the home.

Potter remained in the Escambia County Jail Thursday morning with bond set at $200,000.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 