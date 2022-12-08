Cantonment Woman Charged With Exploitation Of Her Former In-Laws, Grand Theft

A Cantonment woman is charged with stealing from her former in-laws by opening and using fraudulent credit accounts.

Samantha A. Perea, 35, was charged with grand theft, exploitation of the elderly, criminal use of personal identification information, and uttering a forged instrument. All of the charges are felonies.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Perea opened multiple credit lines using the personal information and names of her ex-husband’s parents at Pen Air Federal Credit Union, Chase, Citi, Capital One and Mariner Finance. Total charges to the credit accounts ranged from $30,000 to $80,000, according to an arrest report.

Perea allegedly took two $3,500 checks from a finance company and deposited them into own bank account. She also had the victim’s military retirement check, Social Security and Veterans Administration checks sent directly to her account, the arrest report states.

The victims are ages 71 and 75, according to the sheriff’s office.

The arrest report states before the couple’s separation, Perea had “been ‘in charge’ of the finances and accounts for the family.

Perea was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $32,500 bond.