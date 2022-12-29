Alabama Troopers Say Rider Died After His ATV Was Struck By Escambia, Florida, Man

An Alabama man died after his ATV was struck by a van driven by an Escambia County, Florida, man.

William J. Miller, 67, was critically injured when the 2009 Kawasaki Mule ATV he was operating was struck by the 2009 Chevrolet Express Van driven by 40-year old Jonathan T. Chavers of Escambia County, Florida, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement agency.

Miller was transported to University Hospital in Mobile, where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on December 22, Alabama troopers said in a statement released on December 28.

The crash happened just after noon on Wednesday, December 21 about eight miles south of Millry, Alabama.

Alabama State Troopers are continuing their investigation into the cause of the crash.