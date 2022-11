Theme Is ‘Light Up The Night’ For Friday’s Northview Playoff Game

The theme for this Friday night’s Northview Final Four playoff football game will be “Light Up the Tigers”.

Fans are asked to wear necklaces, bracelets or anything that lights up.

Northview (12-0) will host the Fightin’ Tigers of Union County High (8-2) at 7 p.m. Tickets are $9 and are available at GoFan.co.

