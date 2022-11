Season Of Giving: Faith Bible Church Supports Byrneville Elementary Staff

Teacher and staff at Byrneville Elementary School had a little surprise when they arrived at work Wednesday morning.

Faith Bible Church delivered gifts bags and snacks to the school.

The items were accompanied by a note: “To start the season of giving – We appreciate all you do. We love and pray for you.”

Photos for NorthEscmaiba.com, click to enlarge.