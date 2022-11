Northview’s Hudson Named Local Winner In VFW Essay Contest

Northview High School freshman Savannah Hudson was named the winner of the Atmore Post #7016 Veterans of Foreign Wars Voice of Democracy Essay Contest. Her essay “Why the Veteran is Important” will now advance to the state level. She was presented a certificate and a $25 check by her English teacher, Roy. Brown. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.