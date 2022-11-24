Molino Park Elementary Students Donate Food Items To Their Community
November 24, 2022
Molino Park Elementary School students stepped up to help fight hunger in the Molino community in a very big way this year.
The school collected food for the food pantry at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Molino.
School wide competition – pizza party
- Tie between Daniels and Gilmore classrooms
Grade level winners: popcorn/candy party
- Pre-K — Crites
- Kindergarden — Blackburn
- 1st grade — Ms.Warren
- 2nd grade — Robar
- 3rd grade — Sapp
- 4th grade — Bodiford
- 5th grade — Fletcher
Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
