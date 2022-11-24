Molino Park Elementary Students Donate Food Items To Their Community

November 24, 2022

Molino Park Elementary School students stepped up to help fight hunger in the Molino community in a very big way this year.

The school collected food for the food pantry at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Molino.

School wide competition – pizza party
  • Tie between Daniels and Gilmore classrooms
Grade level winners: popcorn/candy party
  • Pre-K — Crites
  • Kindergarden — Blackburn
  • 1st grade — Ms.Warren
  • 2nd grade — Robar
  • 3rd grade — Sapp
  • 4th grade — Bodiford
  • 5th grade — Fletcher

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 