Molino Park Elementary Students Donate Food Items To Their Community

Molino Park Elementary School students stepped up to help fight hunger in the Molino community in a very big way this year.

The school collected food for the food pantry at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Molino.

School wide competition – pizza party Tie between Daniels and Gilmore classrooms

Grade level winners: popcorn/candy party Pre-K — Crites

Kindergarden — Blackburn

1st grade — Ms.Warren

2nd grade — Robar

3rd grade — Sapp

4th grade — Bodiford

5th grade — Fletcher

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.