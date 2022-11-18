Jay’s Caitlyn Gavin Inks Softball Scholarship With USA Jaguars

November 18, 2022

Jay High School’s Caitlyn Gavin signed a softball scholarship Thursday with the University of South Alabama.

A member of the varsity team since seventh grade, Gavin signs with the Jags after lettering for the Jay Lady Royals. As a junior, Gavin batted .372, recording 32 hits, 23 runs scored and 17 RBI. Of her 32 hits, 10 went for extra bases that season, including seven doubles and a pair of home runs. She led Jay to Class 1A state championship in 2022 – program’s first-ever softball state title – as the Royals finished with a 22-5 record.

Gavin batted .423 in 29 games during the 2021 season where she helped Jay to a 24-6 record. She drove in 39 with 33 hits and scored 33 runs, while also registering 12 home runs and four doubles. She was 5-for-5 with 6 RBI against Gulf Breeze and also drove in five in a postseason game against Holmes County.

“We love the way Caitlyn plays the game,” said Becky Clark, USA softball head coach. “She commits to all of the little things that add up to big moments. As a middle infielder, she has the tools to make all of the plays up the middle and in the hole. She loves the game and shows up to play every day. Offensively, she will work gap-to-gap with the ability to drive the ball out of the park as well. I am excited to see her growth and production once she gets in our system on a consistent basis.”

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 