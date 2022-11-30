Escambia County Names Top 3 Legislative Asks

The Escambia County Commission has picked their top three legislative priorities for the upcoming session.

The county will ask the Florida Legislature to:

Complete the FDOT Work Plan, which includes a Beulah I-10 interchange Provide $2.5 million in funds for a wastewater lift station at OLF-8 on Nine Mile Road Reform for residential property insurance in the state

Other items were discussed, but commissioners ultimately decided to limit their asks to three items.