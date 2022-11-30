Escambia County Names Top 3 Legislative Asks

November 30, 2022

The Escambia County Commission has picked their top three legislative priorities for the upcoming session.

The county will ask the Florida Legislature to:

  1. Complete the FDOT Work Plan, which includes a Beulah I-10 interchange
  2. Provide $2.5 million in funds for a wastewater lift station at OLF-8 on Nine Mile Road
  3. Reform for  residential property insurance in the state

Other items were discussed, but commissioners ultimately decided to limit their asks to three items.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 