Escambia County Names Top 3 Legislative Asks
November 30, 2022
The Escambia County Commission has picked their top three legislative priorities for the upcoming session.
The county will ask the Florida Legislature to:
- Complete the FDOT Work Plan, which includes a Beulah I-10 interchange
- Provide $2.5 million in funds for a wastewater lift station at OLF-8 on Nine Mile Road
- Reform for residential property insurance in the state
Other items were discussed, but commissioners ultimately decided to limit their asks to three items.
Comments