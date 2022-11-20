Escambia Commission Gets New Member, New Chair And Vice-Chair This Week

A new commissioner will take office and a new chair and vice chair will be appointed at Tuesday’s meeting of the Escambia County Commission.

The BOCC will swear in Mike Kohler as District 2 commissioner, succeeding Doug Underhill who did not seek reelection. Robert Bender will also be sworn in as District 4 Commissioner.

The commission will then reorganize with District 3 Commissioner Lumon May serving as chairman and District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry serving as vice chairman.

Kohler is a retired Navy captain who spent more than 30 years as a registered nurse. He served as vice chairman of the Escambia County Health Facility Authority.

Pictured: Mike Kohler will be sworn in as the new Escambia County District 2 commissioner on Tuesday.