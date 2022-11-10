Employee Work Day Preps Ascend Park For New Playground Equipment

The original playground equipment has been removed from Ascend Park, and employees held a work day to clean, paint and repair areas around the park.

Entirely new playground equipment is still on track for December; NorthEscambia.com will let readers know when the park is set for reopening.

The park on Old Chemstrand Road closed after it was damaged by Hurricane Sally back in 2020.

The playground renovations are being paid for by funds from the Ascend Cares Foundation and the Ascend Performance Materials Pensacola site.

Pictured: A cleanup day at Ascend Park. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.