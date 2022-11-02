After The Gulf Coast Seafood Fire, The Flag Still Waved. This Is What Happened Next.

When Gulf Coast Seafood on Nine Mile was destroyed by fire Monday morning, the American flag near the front door continued to wave.

The Stars and Stripes were were prominent in many of the fire photos on NorthEscambia.com, set against a background of smoke and blue sky.

When the fire was out, the flag still stood over the business. Members of Escambia County Fire Rescue lowered in the flag, folded it and presented it to the business owner in an act of respect.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour and photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.