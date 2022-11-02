Ernest Ward Middle Honors Veterans (With Photo Gallery)

November 11, 2022

Ernest Ward Middle School in Walnut Hill paused to honor veterans from across the area Thursday morning.

The program featured the Presentation of Colors from the Northview High School NJROTC Color Guard, a moment of silence and the Pledge of Allegiance from the Ernest Ward SGA, patriotic music from the EWMS Band and others, a live human video from the EWMS Drama Club and more. Guest speaker was EWMS teacher and retired Navy Yeoman 2nd Class Stephen B. Dillard.

The annual Veterans Day program at Ernest Ward is a longstanding community tradition, held annually (except 2020) for over 25 years.

For more photos, click or tap here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

