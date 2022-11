Bonus Gallery: NHS Cheerleaders, Band, NJROTC And Fans

Here is a photo bonus gallery with the Northview band, cheerleaders, NJROTC and fans from the last two playoff games.

Click here to view the gallery.

Northview (12-0) will host the Fightin’ Tigers of Union County High (8-2) at 7 p.m. Tickets are $9 and are available at GoFan.co.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.