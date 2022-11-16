16 Escambia Schools To Share $1.5 Million In School Recognition Awards

November 14, 2022

Sixteen Escambia County schools will share in just over $1.5 million in School Recognition Awards recently announced by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

These awards are going to 1,400 schools across the state that demonstrated student growth and teaching excellence in the 2021-22 school year. To be eligible, schools must receive a school grade of “A” or improve at least one letter grade from the prior year.

Schools can use the funding for a variety of provisions, including:

  • Bonuses to the faculty and staff;
  • Educational equipment or materials to assist in maintaining and improving student performance; or
  • Temporary personnel for the school to assist in maintaining and improving student performance.

The exact distribution of funds is determined by the school’s staff and school advisory council.

Schools in Escambia County receiving the award are:

  • Molino Park Elementary School – $89,892
  • Hellen Caro Elementary School – $124,076
  • N.B Cook Elementary School – $95,244
  • Cordova Park Elementary School – $111,898
  • Navy Point Elementary School – $75,541
  • Pensacola High School – $235,963
  • A.K. Suter Elementary School – $94,417
  • Warrington Elementary School – $57,793
  • Workman Middle School – $133,692
  • Holm Elementary School – $72,508
  • Brown Barge Middle School – $94,937
  • Lincoln Park Elementary School – $44,567
  • Hope Horizon at Judy Andrews Center – $6,676
  • West Florida High School – $216,652
  • Pensacola Beach Elementary School – $24,487
  • Escambia Virtual Academy – $44,489

