Truck Burns At Atmore Sulfur Plant, Smoke Visible For Miles

Smoke was visible for miles from a truck fire Tuesday morning at an Atmore sulfur plant.

Officials say the fire burned a semi-truck at the Tiger-Sul Products on Highway 31 just west of the Atmore Country Club. The truck’s trailer was not involved.

There was no initial report of any injuries in the incident, which was reported about 11:10 a.m.

The Atmore Fire Department responded an quickly extinguished the blaze.

Pictured: Smoke could be seen rising for miles from the Tiger-Sul Plant in Atmore Tuesday morning. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.