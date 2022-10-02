Pen Air Credit Union Converts To A State Charter. Here’s What That Means.

Pen Air Federal Credit Union members approved converting to a state charter. As of October 1, the credit union is now known as just Pen Air Credit Union.

With the conversion to a state chatter, the credit union can pursue growth opportunities across 17 counties, ranging from Mobile County in Alabama, all the way to Leon and Wakulla Counties in Florida. Membership can be opened to anyone who lives, works, worships, or goes to school in the approved service area.

“Pen Air is currently celebrating our strongest financial position in our history,” Pen Air Credit Union’s President and CEO Delbert Lee Morgan said. “Changing our charter and expanding the geography we serve is an important step to ensure we continue attracting new members. We remain committed to our existing members who have helped us grow and prosper, while expanding our ability to enhance people’s lives across a larger geographic area.”

Pen Air remains federally insured by the National Credit Union Share Insurance Fund (NCUSIF) which is managed by the NCUA and backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government.

The Pen Air Federal Credit Union Board of Directors unanimously approved a recommendation to change from a federal charter to a state charter. Pen Air is a not-for-profit institution and therefore the bylaws required a member vote to approve a change to the charter.

Pen Air now will be able to operate in the following counties under the new state charter: