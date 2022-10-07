Molino Charged With Battery, Two Counts Of Child Abuse

October 7, 2022

A Molino man is accused of battery against an adult family member and the abuse of two minors.

Brandon Sharef Spencer, 44, was charged with battery domestic violence and two felony counts of child abuse.

Spencer allegedly attacked an adult female “due to jealousy” and slammed her head into a wall hard enough to break the sheetrock. Two children in the home attempted to help her, and Spencer shovered one of them into a glass table, breaking it, according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report.

The three victims refused medical attention, but deputies noted the broken glass from the table caused minor cuts to one person’s foot, leg and thumb. The report states the residence was in complete disarray with drops of blood everywhere and broken sheetrock and glass from the table.

An ECSO K-9 tracked Spencer, and he was taken into custody. He was later released on a $6,000 bond.

The Florida Department of Children and Families was notified about the incident.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 