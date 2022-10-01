Firefighters From Alabama, Florida Battle Fire Near Atmore Airport

October 1, 2022

Fighters from Alabama and Florida battled a large field fire Friday afternoon near the Atmore Municipal Airport.

The fire burned quickly across a field to the east of the airport, along Hanger Road. There was no immediate word on the number of acres involved or the cause of the blaze.

The Atmore Fire Department, Poarch Creek Fire Department, and multiple units from the Walnut Hill Station of Escambia County (FL) Fire Rescue responded.

The Atmore airport is located on Highway 31 just east of the city, about a mile north of the Alabama-Florida state line.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.


Written by William Reynolds 

 