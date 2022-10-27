Ethics Panel Files Final Order Recommending Doug Underhill Be Removed From Office

The Florida Commission on Ethics on Wednesday filed their final order recommending that Escambia County Commissioner Doug Underhill be removed from office.

During a meeting last Friday, the commission found that Underhill disclosed confidential documents only available to him as a public officer and gained by reason of his official position; solicited donations through a GoFundMe page from a vendor, lobbyist or principal of a lobbyist of the county; accepted prohibited donations to his personal legal defense fund from a vendor, lobbyist or the principal lobbyist of the county; and failed to disclose reportable gifts in excess of $100 on a required form.

For the violations, the Ethics Commission voted to recommend a total civil penalty of $35,000, plus public censure and reprimand, and removal from office. It will be up to Gov. Ron DeSantis to impose the penalty and whether or not to remove Underhill from office.

Underhill’s term in office expires November 22 because he did not seek reelection.

To read the final order, click or tap here (pdf).