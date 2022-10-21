Ethics Commission Recommends Doug Underhill Be Removed From Office

October 21, 2022

The Florida Commission on Ethics Friday morning recommended that Gov. Ron DeSantis remove Escambia County Commissioner Doug Underhill from office and fine him $35,000.

The Ethics Commission found that Underhill misused his position by publicly sharing or publishing confidential transcripts, including minutes from Escambia County Commission shade meetings. A $10,000 fine was imposed for this offense.

The Commission recommended a fine of $6,250 for each of four ethics violations for soliciting donations from a county vendor or lobbyist, and gift disclosure laws.

The recommendation goes next to Gov. Ron DeSantis who can decide whether to enforce the order.

Underhill is expected to appeal.

Comments

4 Responses to “Ethics Commission Recommends Doug Underhill Be Removed From Office”

  1. Denny on October 21st, 2022 1:45 pm

    “Underhill is expected to appeal.” The boy STILL thinks he didn’t do anything wrong, even though the findings were made by an independent, out-of-town commission and NOT the “downtown crowd” supposedly out to get him for “speaking the truth.” His arrogance reminds me of Grady Albritton.

    And all y’all that said he was the kind of politician we needed…do you still feel that way???

  2. Tax Payer at Large on October 21st, 2022 12:57 pm

    When the dirty truth from corruption is brought to light and it’s uncomfortable

  3. Tim Barberi on October 21st, 2022 12:47 pm

    Shocking!!!!

  4. RaD on October 21st, 2022 12:23 pm

    Bye Doug.





