Ethics Commission Recommends Doug Underhill Be Removed From Office

The Florida Commission on Ethics Friday morning recommended that Gov. Ron DeSantis remove Escambia County Commissioner Doug Underhill from office and fine him $35,000.

The Ethics Commission found that Underhill misused his position by publicly sharing or publishing confidential transcripts, including minutes from Escambia County Commission shade meetings. A $10,000 fine was imposed for this offense.

The Commission recommended a fine of $6,250 for each of four ethics violations for soliciting donations from a county vendor or lobbyist, and gift disclosure laws.

The recommendation goes next to Gov. Ron DeSantis who can decide whether to enforce the order.

Underhill is expected to appeal.