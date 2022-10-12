Dig Pink: Washington Tops Tate In Cancer Benefit Volleyball

The Washington Wildcats defeated the Tate Aggies Tuesday night in a “Dig Pink” game to support the Side-Out Foundation and their metastatic breast cancer research.

Washington won 3-1 over Tate, 25-20, 19-25, 26-24, 25-19.

The Tate Aggies (11-13, 2-4) will round out the regular season at Escambia on Thursday, and Washington (14-7, 4-0) will be at Pace.

Look for a game action photo gallery to be published Thursday on NorthEscambia.com.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.